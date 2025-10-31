Korean Hanwoo beef enters UAE halal market

Korean Hanwoo beef has been exported to the United Arab Emirates for the first time, raising hopes it could open the $1.9 billion halal market.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Wednesday it held a ceremony at the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation headquarters in Seoul to mark the first shipment of Hanwoo beef to the UAE. About 1.5 tons of chilled and frozen beef were exported through Incheon Airport and local ports.With this shipment, the number of countries importing Hanwoo has risen to five, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, and now the UAE.Officials and industry insiders said the deal could accelerate Hanwoo’s expansion into halal markets, a goal the government and livestock industry have actively pursued. The halal food market, covering Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, accounts for about 20 percent of the global food industry. Analysts noted that demand for premium beef, including Japanese wagyu, has surged in major Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE, signaling a strong growth opportunity for Korean Hanwoo.The ministry also plans to boost efforts to promote Hanwoo as a global brand. Next month, it will host a “Hanwoo Gourmet Experience” for visiting foreign tourists and work with the tourism industry to develop programs combining tasting and purchasing opportunities.Vice Minister Kang Hyung-seok said the UAE shipment marks a significant step into the global halal market of 1.9 billion consumers. He added that the government will boost local promotions and continue quarantine negotiations to expand Hanwoo’s overseas markets.세종=김수현기자 newsoo@donga.com