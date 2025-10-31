Trump backs South Korea’s plans for nuclear submarines

U.S. President Donald Trump said Oct. 30 that he approved South Korea’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines. The announcement came a day after President Lee Jae-myung asked Trump during their summit to support the supply of nuclear fuel for South Korea’s program. With Washington backing Seoul’s initiative to counter China, South Korea is now poised to become the world’s seventh country to operate nuclear-powered submarines.Trump wrote on Truth Social that the U.S.-South Korea military alliance is stronger than ever and that he has approved South Korea’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines instead of older, less mobile diesel models. His use of the word “approved” was seen as support for revising the bilateral nuclear cooperation agreement and providing technical assistance and fuel supply. Trump also said the submarines would be built at the “great American Philly Shipyard” and predicted a “big comeback” for U.S. shipbuilding.The Associated Press reported that nuclear propulsion is among the most sensitive and tightly guarded military technologies in the United States. Washington has kept the technology classified, and even agreements with close allies such as Britain and Australia did not include direct technology transfers.President Lee Jae-myung wrote on Facebook that Trump strongly supported South Korea’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines. Lee said the move would strengthen the country’s alliance with the United States by enhancing its self-reliant defense capabilities.China voiced opposition to the potential cooperation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation and urged the United States and South Korea to honor their nonproliferation obligations and contribute to regional peace and stability.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com