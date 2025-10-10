TOPIK expands as Korean language test grows in popularity

More than 500,000 people have applied to take the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) in the first nine months of this year. The government plans to expand testing centers both domestically and abroad to meet rising demand.The Ministry of Education announced its 2026 TOPIK implementation plan on Oct. 10. Driven by the global Korean Wave, applications have risen steadily, from 330,000 in 2021 to 360,000 in 2022, 420,000 in 2023, and 490,000 last year. Between January and September of this year, the number reached 553,237.Launched in 1997, TOPIK marked its 100th test in May. Results are used for foreign students’ university admissions and graduations in Korea, corporate hiring, and visa or residency reviews.To meet growing demand, the ministry will expand Internet-based testing from 13 countries this year to 17 next year, adding Nepal, Laos, Bahrain, and India.In 2026, the reading, listening, and writing sections of TOPIK I and II will be held 12 times, including six paper-based and six Internet-based tests. The speaking test will be offered online three times. The ministry warned that candidates who use devices with AI translation or writing functions during the exam will have their results voided and face a two-year ban.김민지기자 minji@donga.com