‘North Star’ explores women-centered storytelling

It was tough at times, but I learned a lot from this project.On Oct. 2, at a café in Jongno, Seoul, writer Jeong Seo-gyeong and director Kim Hee-won reflected on completing the Disney+ series North Star. For Jeong, known for the films "The Handmaiden" and "Decision to Leave," and Kim, director of the drama "Vincenzo," the project represented a major challenge.The series began with Kim’s idea to tell a story about a powerful woman and the man who protects her. Jeong added that she wanted to incorporate romance alongside the genre elements. Casting Jeon Ji-hyun as Moon-ju and Kang Dong-won as San-ho further raised expectations for the series as a high-profile production.After its release, some critics questioned the story’s plausibility, including the romance between the leads and the unfolding of assassination evidence. Jeong acknowledged the critique, noting that she is still adjusting to writing for drama and that her pacing reflects her film experience. She added that she tends to favor imaginative stories over strictly plausible ones.Both Jeong and Kim consistently sought to portray fresh female characters. Jeong said she wanted to challenge traditional female lead roles, giving Moon-ju rational traits and San-ho warmth and care. Kim added that he often receives offers for male-led stories and wanted to take on the challenge of a strong female lead.The pair’s shared vision has driven continued collaboration. After “Little Women” (2022) and “North Star,” they will work together again on the drama “Detective Park Mi-ok.”Jeong said the transition from film to drama exposed her to an intense production environment that forged strong team bonds.Kim added that audience reactions sometimes differed from expectations and said they aim to refine aspects they found lacking in their next project.김태언기자 beborn@donga.com