Lee calls himself victim amid prosecutorial reform debate



On Sept. 12, President Lee Jae-myung said, “I have become the most powerful person in South Korea,” reflecting that he is widely recognized as the nation’s most influential political figure. With a ruling party holding a majority in the National Assembly and a relatively weak main opposition, one might ask whether any president since democratization has exercised such power. Against this backdrop, Lee’s Sept. 11 statement that he is “the biggest victim” in the context of prosecutorial reform drew attention. He added, “Even when the media reported things about me that were untrue and unfavorable, they printed them extensively. These days, even when clear facts emerge showing they are not true, the media does not report them.”



Although President Lee did not explicitly mention it, his remarks were widely interpreted as referring to recent developments in Ssangbangwool Group's North Korea remittance scandal. Former Gyeonggi Province Peace Deputy Governor Lee Hwa-young was found guilty of conspiring with former Ssangbangwool Group Chairman Kim Sung-tae to cover the costs of Lee’s trip to North Korea while he was governor. He was also indicted as an accomplice, but the trial has been suspended since he took office.



By raising the issue himself, President Lee may have been using a rhetorical strategy to lend weight to his later call to “review prosecutorial reform thoroughly, excluding all emotion.” However, given the recent developments in the North Korea remittance case, his “victim” remark should not be dismissed lightly. Immediately after Bae’s interview, the ruling Democratic Party formed a task force, later reorganized as a special committee, to respond in earnest. Three days after Cho’s testimony, the party called for a reinvestigation, stating that the reality of a manipulated indictment emerged. Within the ruling party, calls are growing for the prosecution to drop charges against Lee.



Even when he was opposition party leader, President Lee sharply criticized the case as “a historic manipulation,” but the weight of his statement as president is far greater. Regardless of his intentions, it will place considerable pressure on the prosecution. The prosecution under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration had been persistent, indicting Lee on 12 charges. While there may be legitimate grievances and errors that need correction, the crucial question is how these issues are rectified. If, as the ruling party demands, the charges are dropped outright, critics may argue that the prosecution was influenced by the president, who controls appointments. On the other hand, presenting all evidence and arguments in court, even after Lee leaves office, would leave no question about the legitimacy of his claims.



Additionally, the Ministry of Justice has begun a formal investigation into the so-called “alcohol-related coercion” allegations raised by former Deputy Governor Lee, finding them credible. If the allegations are confirmed, they could provide grounds for a retrial, and discussions about filing for one are already emerging among ruling party members and the former deputy’s team. Should the former deputy be acquitted on retrial, President Lee’s innocence would also be vindicated. Although it may take time, going through the court system is necessary to prevent lingering controversies. As the saying goes, “No one can be the judge of their own case.”

