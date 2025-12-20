Kim Sang-sik leads Vietnam U-23 to gold

“Kim Sang-sik magic” has written a new chapter in Vietnamese football history.The Vietnam under-23 national team, coached by Kim Sang-sik, staged a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Thailand after extra time in the men’s football final of the Southeast Asian Games on Friday in Bangkok.Vietnam conceded two goals in the first half and fell behind early, but rallied after the break to draw level. Nguyen Thanh Nhan then scored the decisive go-ahead goal five minutes into the first period of extra time, completing a near-miraculous turnaround. The victory marked Vietnam’s first gold medal in the tournament since 2021, ending a four-year wait.In a post-match assessment published on its official website, the Vietnam Football Federation said, "Under immense pressure, the Vietnamese national team produced an unimaginable comeback,” adding, "The team led by Coach Kim claimed an honorable gold medal through a dreamlike victory.”Kim credited his players’ resilience for the triumph. “Even when we were down 0-2, the players never gave up and showed tremendous fighting spirit, which allowed us to achieve a result we can all be proud of,” he said. “This championship will serve as an important stepping stone toward our next objectives. Building on the confidence gained from this tournament, we will prepare for the Under-23 Asian Cup scheduled for January 2026.”Kim, who took charge of the Vietnam national team in May last year, has now guided the side to titles in all three major tournaments held this year. Vietnam captured the ASEAN Football Championship, also known as the Mitsubishi Cup, in January, followed by the ASEAN Football Federation Under-23 Championship in July, before closing the year with a triumphant finish at the Southeast Asian Games. Kim is the first and only head coach in Vietnamese football history to win all three competitions. Even former coach Park Hang-seo, revered as a national hero and widely known by the nickname “Rice Dink,” did not achieve the feat.Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh described the year as a milestone for the nation’s football. “This has been a successful year for Vietnamese football,” he said. “In every match, the Golden Star Warriors demonstrated outstanding skill and strong mental toughness.” He added that the government would increase strategic investment to foster an environment that allows Vietnamese football to achieve even greater success in international competitions.김정훈 hun@donga.com