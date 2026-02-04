Seoul police raid BAI over military leaks

Seoul police on Wednesday searched the Board of Audit and Inspection over allegations that former BAI head Choi Jae-hae and audit committee member Yoo Byung-ho leaked military secrets related to the 2023 shooting death of a government official in the West Sea. The anti-corruption unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency seized documents from the board’s office in Seoul’s Jongno District on suspicion of violating the Military Secrets Protection Act.Choi and Yoo are accused of leaking Class 2 military secrets by distributing a press release on the audit findings into the West Sea shooting case in December 2023, during the administration of former President Yoon Suk-yeol. The release stated that the Moon Jae-in administration failed to respond adequately after the shooting and manipulated facts, concluding that the victim, Lee Dae-jun, had attempted to defect voluntarily to North Korea.At the time, the audit committee had decided to keep the press release confidential because it contained sensitive military information, including responses from the National Security Office and the Ministry of National Defense, as well as intelligence related to Lee’s alleged intent to defect. Yoo, who was then serving as secretary general, reportedly overturned that decision and pushed for the document’s public release.Following the incident, the BAI’s task force on operational reform filed a complaint last November against Yoo and Choi for leaking military secrets in violation of the Military Secrets Protection Act.The West Sea shooting case refers to the September 2020 death of Lee, a Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries official who was conducting a fisheries inspection near Soyeonpyeong Island off Incheon when he was shot by North Korean forces. At the time, the Korea Coast Guard announced that Lee had attempted to defect voluntarily. After a change in administration, however, the Board of Audit and Inspection issued findings that contradicted the earlier conclusion, fueling political controversy.A police official said the investigation will proceed in line with the law and established principles, including questioning relevant parties.정서영기자 cero@donga.com