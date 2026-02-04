BTS to hold Seoul comeback concert

K-pop group BTS will return to Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square for a comeback performance on March 21, marking their first group stage appearance in about four years. The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be streamed live worldwide on Netflix.BigHit Music announced on Feb. 3 that BTS will hold “BTS Comeback Live: ARIRANG” at Gwanghwamun Square at 8 p.m. on March 21. The performance will showcase new songs from the group’s fifth studio album, ARIRANG, which is set for release one day earlier.Sharing its title with the album, the comeback concert will be broadcast live to audiences in more than 190 countries via Netflix. It will be the first time a Korean cultural event or live performance is streamed globally on the platform.BTS previously performed at Gyeongbokgung Palace and the Gyeonghoeru Pavilion in 2020 as part of a special week on NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." For the upcoming comeback, the group will turn the entirety of Gwanghwamun Square into its stage. BigHit Music said it will mark the first time a solo musical performance has been held at the square.Six days after the comeback show, Netflix will release a documentary film titled BTS: THE RETURN on March 27. The film chronicles the production of the new album and highlights the artistic challenges BTS faced as they prepared their first release after completing mandatory military service. It documents the group’s return to the stage four years later with its fifth studio album.The 14-track album "ARIRANG" will be released at 1 p.m. on March 20. BigHit Music said the album reflects BTS’s musical identity and explores universal emotions such as longing and deep affection, adding that it is expected to resonate with fans worldwide.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com