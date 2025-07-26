Jeonbuk eyes title as unbeaten streak grows

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors continued its resurgence with a 2-0 win over Gangwon on July 23, stretching its unbeaten streak in K League 1 to 19 matches, with 14 victories and five draws. A result against Gwangju on July 26 would move the club into a tie for fifth on the league’s all-time list for longest unbeaten runs.The most decorated club in league history with nine titles, Jeonbuk finished 10th last season and narrowly avoided relegation. But under new manager Gus Poyet, the squad has made a dramatic turnaround through tactical discipline and enhanced fitness. The Uruguayan coach previously led Sunderland and Real Betis.As of July 25, Jeonbuk sits atop the table with 51 points, 12 ahead of second-place Daejeon. “Our goal was to stabilize the team, not win the title,” Poyet said. “But the goal is evolving.”Last season, Jeonbuk had the league’s worst defense, allowing 59 goals, and its attack was inconsistent. This year, it leads the league with just 18 goals conceded and has scored 41. The turnaround has been fueled by Poyet’s direct, long-ball strategy, which uses tall forwards such as 195-centimeter Italian striker Compagno to exploit gaps behind opposing defenses.To maintain its high-tempo style, the team underwent rigorous winter training in Thailand. Pork and salty foods were cut from meals, and players’ body fat levels are regularly monitored during the season.Poyet also provides clear tactical instructions. Veteran defender Choi Chul-soon said, “He stresses the importance of clean sheets and makes our roles easy to follow.” Jeonbuk is currently tied with Gimcheon for the most shutouts in the league, with nine.Off the field, Poyet has built strong rapport with players. After midfielder Kang Sang-yoon returned from the East Asian Cup, Poyet told him, “Time to shine for Jeonbuk, too.” Kang assisted the opening goal against Gangwon.The team’s success has energized its fan base. Attendance for the Gangwon match reached 13,795, lifting the season total past 208,600. It is the quickest the club has reached that milestone since paid attendance tracking began in 2012.한종호기자 hjh@donga.com