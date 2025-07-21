South Korean government reviews individual tourism to the North

The Lee Jae-myung administration is reportedly considering allowing individual tourism to North Korea as a means of restoring inter-Korean relations. Unlike suspended group tours to Mount Kumgang, the proposed plan would permit individual visits via third countries such as China or Russia. The move is being seen as a tangible step toward reopening communication with Pyongyang.According to ruling party sources on Sunday, the presidential office and relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Unification, have begun reviewing the proposal. The issue was reportedly discussed at the first full meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Lee on July 10.During his presidential campaign in January 2022, Lee said, “Individual tourism is not subject to sanctions against North Korea,” and noted that resuming Mount Kumgang tourism, which had been agreed to by the Moon Jae-in administration and Pyongyang, was feasible depending on the government’s position.Officials appear to believe that North Korea could be open to the idea, having recently opened the Wonsan-Galma Coastal Tourist Area in a bid to attract foreign visitors despite frozen ties with Seoul. However, experts caution that such a policy would require not only cooperation from the North but also coordination with the United States.The former Moon Jae-in administration had attempted a similar plan, proposing that South Koreans be allowed to travel to North Korea through a third country if they obtained a North Korean visa. That plan was met with resistance from the Trump administration, which voiced concerns about the approach.“This is still in the early stages of long-term consideration,” a South Korean government official said.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com