Kang Sang-yun tops K League market value

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Kang Sang-yun, 22, has been rated as the most valuable player in the K League based on market value.The Football Observatory under the International Centre for Sports Studies, known as CIES, released its club-by-club player market value rankings on the 8th. According to the report, Kang’s market value was estimated at up to 3.5 million euros, or about 5.9 billion won, the highest among all K League players.Kang appeared in 34 regular-season matches last year and recorded four assists, contributing to Jeonbuk’s K League 1 and Korea Cup double. In July last year, he earned his first senior national team call-up during the 2025 East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship, also known as the East Asian Cup, and scored his first A-match goal in South Korea’s 2-0 win over Hong Kong. Second in K League market value rankings was Lee Ho-jae, 26, of Pohang Steelers at 3.3 million euros, followed by Shin Min-ha, 21, of Gangwon FC at 3.0 million euros.Worldwide, the player with the highest market value was FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, 19, of Spain. His market value was estimated at 343.1 million euros, or about 581.6 billion won. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, 26, of Norway, ranked second at 255.1 million euros, while Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, 28, of France, placed third at 201.3 million euros.한종호 hjh@donga.com