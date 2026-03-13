Stray Kids win four at Japan Gold Disc

K-pop boy band Stray Kids won four prizes at the 40th Japan Gold Disc Awards, including Album of the Year in the Asia category, the most awards won by any overseas artist at this year’s ceremony.The awards, hosted by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, announced on their official website Tuesday that Stray Kids had been selected as the Asia category winners of Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Best 3 Albums.Album of the Year and Best 3 Albums were awarded for the group’s third Japanese mini album, Hollow. Music Video of the Year went to a live Blu-ray recording of an offline fan event the group held in Japan in 2024. The Japan Gold Disc Awards are presented across three main categories: Japanese music, Asian music and Western music.Several other K-pop artists also appeared among this year’s winners. Jennie of Blackpink won Song of the Year by Download in the Western music category with her solo track Like Jennie.The theme song Golden from the K-Pop Demon Hunters claimed two awards in the Asia category, winning Song of the Year by Download and Song of the Year by Streaming.KATSEYE, a South Korea-U.S. joint girl group formed by Hybe, also won two honors in the Western music category, taking New Artist of the Year and Best 2 New Artists.Other winners included K-pop acts TWS, &TEAM, Seventeen and Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT.김태언 beborn@donga.com