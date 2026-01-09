‘Chef and Hunter’ explores wild cooking adventures

“I will take you to the heart of the jungle.”With that single line, mixed martial artist Choo Sung-hoon captured the essence of Channel A’s new variety show "Chef and Hunter," which premiered at 10 p.m. on Jan. 8. Speaking at an online production presentation earlier that day, Choo and fellow cast members, including comedian Im Woo-il and actor Kyung Soo-jin, reflected on the grueling filming conditions. Producer Gu Jang-hyun also joined the discussion. Despite the hardships, the cast agreed the experience was rewarding and expressed confidence that the finished program justifies the effort. The show also stars celebrity chef Edward Lee and announcer Kim Dae-ho."Chef and Hunter" follows its cast as they catch animals and fish by hand in extreme natural settings, then prepare meals using their fresh catch. The 10-episode series was filmed over 15 days in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, and Busuanga in the Philippines. Gu said the production team minimized intervention so that raw, unpredictable moments could emerge naturally, including tense encounters with wild boars and other unforeseen challenges in the field.As the title indicates, the program is built around two main figures, chef Edward Lee and hunter Choo Sung-hoon. Speaking via video from the United States, Lee said he participated in the show to try something completely new. He said the experience was physically taxing, as he had no prior experience hunting or cooking in the wild. Still, he said he hopes viewers will feel inspired by dishes created from unfamiliar ingredients. Choo said meeting Lee through the show felt meaningful, as both were born overseas and later built their careers and sense of belonging in South Korea.“Many wilderness variety shows focus on survival as a whole, from building shelters to gathering food, cooking and eating simply to get through the day,” Gu said. “Our concept is far more straightforward. We hunt, and then we cook. The dishes prepared by chef Edward Lee are colorful and refined, going well beyond food meant to satisfy basic hunger. They are closer to fine dining.”Asked about the most memorable dish prepared in the jungle, the cast offered an unexpected answer: bibimbap. Choo said the dish left such a strong impression that he later asked Lee, during a meeting in the United States, whether he could recreate it. Lee responded that it was a dish that could only exist in that moment, made possible by local vegetables and whatever ingredients were available at the time. Im said watching Lee cook often rendered him speechless, given the surprising combinations. He added that the experience made him realize how limited his own culinary perspective had been.In the unpredictable conditions of the wild, teamwork quickly proved essential. Choo said that more important than the act of hunting itself was becoming “one team” in the process. Im and Kim naturally assumed strong supporting roles, he added. Im said everyone seemed to understand their responsibilities instinctively, without the need for instructions. Gu said production began amid constant uncertainty, as heavy rain or typhoons could alter conditions at any moment. In the end, he said, what initially felt incomplete was filled in by the cast’s chemistry and the crew’s shared commitment.Kyung, who joined the Indonesia shoot as a special guest, added energy and humor to the group. She even caught a shark with her hands during filming. Calling it the biggest fish she has ever caught, she joked that she used up all her fishing luck for the year. Kyung said that while the shoot was physically exhausting, it felt mentally refreshing thanks to her love of nature. She described it as the most fun variety show she has taken part in.“This is not a program designed to show how much we struggled, unlike many wilderness shows,” Choo said. “By watching us hunt and fish in ways that are not easy to try, then enjoy a meal cooked by chef Edward Lee, viewers can feel a sense of vicarious satisfaction and even a little envy.”김태언 beborn@donga.com