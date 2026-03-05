Mojtaba Khamenei emerges as likely Iran successor

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, is widely viewed as the leading contender to succeed him, The New York Times reported Tuesday local time. Observers caution that if Mojtaba, regarded as a hard-liner and an influential behind-the-scenes figure within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, ascends to the top post, Iran’s anti-U.S. and anti-Israel posture is likely to endure, heightening concerns that the conflict could be prolonged.According to The New York Times, Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the constitutional body responsible for appointing the supreme leader, held two videoconference sessions Tuesday to consider elevating Mojtaba to the post. With concerns rising about further U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, the clerical council is reportedly weighing an official announcement Wednesday naming him as the successor. Iran International, an opposition media outlet, reported that Mojtaba was selected as the next leader Tuesday but that the announcement was deferred until Wednesday due to concerns he could become a direct target for the United States and Israel.The Times reported that Mojtaba has long exercised considerable influence within the Revolutionary Guard and Iran’s intelligence services, aided by his status as the supreme leader’s son. If the hard-line cleric assumes power, some analysts say it would effectively represent a continuation of Khamenei’s rule. Such a development would clash with U.S. President Donald Trump’s apparent hope for the emergence of a pro-U.S. government in Tehran.After meeting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House on Tuesday, Trump told reporters, “The worst-case scenario is that after we carried out this action against Iran, someone as bad as the previous figure takes power.” He added, “Some of the group we had in mind for the position may be dead, and others may also have been killed.”CNN and other outlets reported Tuesday that the United States and Israel bombed the site where the Assembly of Experts was convening to choose the next supreme leader, in what was described as an effort to prevent Mojtaba’s consolidation of power.Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com