High happiness but low mobility seen in South Korea

South Koreans reported record highs in life satisfaction and social trust last year, while expectations for social mobility fell to their lowest levels since surveys began in 2014.According to the March 4 report 2025 Social Integration Status and Response Measures from the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, citizens rated their perceived life satisfaction at 6.63 out of 10, the highest since the survey's inception. The previous high in 2014 was 6.03. The survey was conducted from July to September and included 3,009 adults aged 19 and older.Happiness scores also rose, reaching 7.01 from 6.77 the previous year. This is the first time the score has entered the 7-point range. Still, South Korea's happiness level remains lower than that of major European nations. Switzerland scored the highest at 8.1, while Greece recorded the lowest at 6.8, placing South Korea near the lower end of the European spectrum.Positive perceptions of society and the nation also increased. Social trust rose to 5.7 points, and perceptions of social integration climbed to 4.87 points, both records. Pride in the nation exceeded 3 points for the first time, reaching 3.03 out of 4. Researchers attributed this to a strengthened sense of community following political and social challenges, including unlawful martial law and a presidential impeachment.Despite these gains, social conflicts remained prominent. Survey participants identified tensions between progressives and conservatives as the most serious at 3.48 points. Conflicts between residents of the Seoul metropolitan area and non-metropolitan regions scored 3.00, and tensions between regular and non-regular workers were rated at 2.96. The report stressed the need for policies to address these divisions.Expectations for social mobility scored 2.57 out of 4, the lowest in survey history and marking the fourth consecutive year of decline since 2021, when the score was 2.71. Researchers suggested that widening wealth gaps, particularly in real estate, have reduced optimism that individuals can move up the social ladder through personal effort.The research team highlighted that higher subjective well-being is linked to greater social participation. They urged policymakers and stakeholders to focus on improving overall quality of life and fostering optimism about the future in order to strengthen social integration.