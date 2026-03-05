BTS set to release fifth album, livestream worldwide

K-pop supergroup BTS, making its return after nearly four years, has revealed the 14 track titles for its fifth full-length album, “ARIRANG,” due out March 20. The lead single, “SWIM,” delivers a message of perseverance, pledging to keep swimming forward through the waves of life.BigHit Music said Tuesday that BTS posted the album’s track list on its official social media accounts. The record comprises 14 songs, led by the alternative pop title track “SWIM.”According to the agency, the album captures BTS’ artistic identity and the emotions the group has accumulated throughout its journey. Rather than resisting the current, the members convey a determination to move forward at their own pace, presenting that resolve as an expression of love for life. RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, oversaw the album’s lyrics in their entirety.The album also features “Body to Body,” a track that calls on concertgoers to celebrate together; “Hooligan,” which reflects the path BTS has carved out while traveling the world; and “Aliens,” a song that conveys the group’s ambitions toward the broader world. All 14 titles released Tuesday are in English, suggesting a clear focus on the global market.BTS held songwriting sessions in Los Angeles last summer as part of the album’s production. The project drew participation from internationally recognized producers, including Diplo, Ryan Tedder and El Guincho, each of whom has Grammy credentials, contributing to the album’s polish and depth.Shortly after the track list was unveiled, U.S. music outlet Billboard voiced anticipation, describing the songs as “tracks soon to enter the Billboard charts” and predicting a more mature release that appears to earnestly seek Grammy recognition.BTS will drop “ARIRANG” on March 20 as a full-group release and hold an outdoor concert titled “BTS Comeback Live: Arirang” at 8 p.m. on March 21 in the Gwanghwamun Square area of Seoul. The performance will be livestreamed to more than 190 countries through a partnership with the streaming platform Netflix. It will mark the first time Netflix has livestreamed a solo concert by a single artist.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com