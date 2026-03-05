Ha Ye-rin reflects on Bridgerton season four success

Season 4 of the Netflix series Bridgerton surged to No. 1 worldwide in Netflix’s English-language TV category after Part 2 was released on Feb. 26, reaffirming the show’s global appeal. Part 1 had already topped the global rankings for two consecutive weeks in January, and the latest release once again underscored the franchise’s enduring popularity.In South Korea, the new season has drawn heightened attention as Korean Australian actor Ha Ye-rin, 28, takes on the female lead, Sophie Baek. Meeting reporters at a cultural venue in central Seoul on Tuesday, Ha described the moment as “surreal,” her voice brimming with excitement.When asked how she joined the series, Ha recalled the unexpected nature of the opportunity. “I was grocery shopping with my mom when my agent called,” she said. “They told me I had to audition for Bridgerton and submit a self-tape within 24 hours. I sent it in without overthinking it. I assumed I would never hear back.”What followed, however, unfolded quickly. She was invited to a Zoom meeting and later auditioned alongside Luke Thompson, who plays the male lead. “One morning, while having breakfast with my mom, I got the call that I had been cast,” she said. “We both burst into tears and started screaming.”On whether she felt pressure over the show’s intimate scenes, Ha acknowledged that the prospect gave her pause. “I had many concerns,” she said. “Today, many people seem to believe they have the right to judge and criticize women’s bodies on screen. I have also felt that the gaze directed at my own body can be narrowly defined.”Ultimately, she said, the production team’s approach reassured her. “The Bridgerton team choreographed even the intimate scenes as if they were carefully staged performances and created an environment where both actors and staff felt safe in that space,” she said.Ha’s grandmother is veteran actor Son Sook. Asked about her reaction, Ha laughed softly. “This morning, my grandmother watched the intimate scenes and said she felt embarrassed,” Ha said. “She also told me that in the past I was introduced as Son Sook’s granddaughter, Ha Ye-rin, but now she is called Ha Ye-rin’s grandmother, Son Sook. That makes me feel both emotional and proud.”Ha said her grandmother played a significant role in shaping her path toward acting. “When I was young, I visited Korea once a year, and each time my grandmother was performing in a play,” she said. “The most memorable was a one-woman show. I do not remember the title, but there was a scene where she held a pillow and cried like a baby.”Watching the audience weep alongside her grandmother left a lasting impression. “Seeing that, I thought being an actor who can offer comfort and empathy is truly meaningful,” she said. “Because my grandmother stood on stage, acting felt like a dream that could actually be realized.”In a previous interview, Ha said she hoped to become a global actor representing Asia. Reflecting on that aspiration, she described herself as standing at the beginning of a long journey.“I feel like I am just getting started,” she said. “At times, it feels like I have imposter syndrome. I wonder whether I came this far by luck, and if so, when that luck might run out.”At the same time, she said, the moment carries weight. “I feel a deep sense of responsibility,” she said. “Hollywood still has a long way to go in representing Asia. If I can play a role at the forefront of change where it is needed, I will gladly take on that responsibility.”김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com