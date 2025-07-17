Catastrophic heat waves batter aging societies



Disaster does not have a fair impact on everyone. It hits the weak and poor hardest. The same applies to climatic catastrophes, where vulnerable demographics are exposed to more severe cold spells and extreme heat waves. With monsoon fronts moving north earlier than usual, South Korea has experienced a series of scorching hot days since early July. While temperatures have dropped slightly in recent days due to the influence of these fronts, the heat waves will soon return as the fronts move further north, bringing about full-fledged summer heat. For some, the heat can merely be an avoidable temporary inconvenience. However, for those who can barely afford electricity for a fan, let alone an air conditioner, it can become a life-threatening disaster.



As of early July, seven people had already died from heat-related illnesses, most of whom were elderly. This figure is triple that of the same period last year. Due to their weaker ability to regulate body temperature, the elderly are considered a prime example of a climate-vulnerable group. In particular, those living alone are more likely to be negatively affected by such harsh weather conditions.



Worryingly, the number of these vulnerable seniors is rapidly increasing. Due to extended longevity and unprecedentedly low birth rates, South Korea is currently the most rapidly aging country globally. As of late last year, it entered the phase of a super-aged society, where individuals aged 65 and above comprise more than 20 percent of the total population. By 2045, they are projected to be 37 percent of the country’s population. Added to this, there is a growing number of seniors living alone amid decreasing marital and birth rates. Statistics Korea estimates that elderly single-person households will reach 3.35 million by 2037 and 4.96 million by 2052. Simply put, nearly five million people could fall into the category of climate-vulnerable individuals.



A warning signal has already been sent to local governments where the youth population is shrinking, while the elderly population is rapidly increasing, resulting in a significantly higher aging rate. Many local authorities in South Jeolla Province have begun drone patrols and sent notification messages not only to elderly residents but also to their children when heat wave advisories are issued. Daegu, notorious for its sweltering summers, has provided residents with cooling arm sleeves and other heat-relief supplies, as well as restorative foods such as Samgyetang.



However, such fragmented efforts are insufficient to prevent the damage from the dual disasters of population aging and global warming. After all, South Korea will only get hotter. Carbon dioxide does not leave the planet; instead, it accumulates in the atmosphere, contributing to the planet's heating. The National Institute of Meteorological Sciences predicts that the number of heatwave days with daytime temperatures exceeding 33 degrees Celsius will increase to over 35 days by 2050. That is, heatwaves lasting more than a month will recur every year.



Thus, longer-term measures are needed to make vulnerable populations more resistant to heat waves. This includes support for installing cooling equipment, reducing electricity bills, and enhancing care and health monitoring systems for elderly individuals living alone. Utilizing information and communication technologies can also help reduce blind spots. Examples include drones, remote sensors, and location-based systems for detecting abnormal signals. Human networks should also be established, centered around local welfare centers and shelters, to detect any abnormal signs promptly. Additionally, regional emergency response networks must be established to facilitate immediate action upon detection of such signals.



Many of us may relate. The rapidly increasing number of single individuals and DINK (Dual Income, No Kids) couples will eventually become elderly single-person households. Even families with children are not safe in this scenario. The idea of adult children living with and caring for their elderly parents is now almost a thing of the past. Indeed, the increasing number of climate-vulnerable individuals due to low birth rates and an aging population is a challenge the nation must address.

