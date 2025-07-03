U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman to visit South Korea

Dan Caine, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, is expected to visit South Korea next week. As preparations continue for a potential South Korea–U.S. summit later this month, his visit raises the prospect of discussions on adjusting the role and size of U.S. Forces Korea in line with Washington’s push for greater strategic flexibility.Presidential officials said Tuesday that Caine will visit Seoul on July 10 to attend a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts. His trip follows an expected visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 8 and 9. Caine’s visit will be the first by a U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman to South Korea since Charles Brown traveled to Seoul under the Biden administration one year and eight months ago.Observers say Caine’s visit could pave the way for talks between South Korean and U.S. military officials on redefining the role of American forces stationed on the peninsula and increasing South Korea’s defense contributions. The Trump administration is reportedly set to unveil a new National Defense Strategy in August, aimed at expanding the strategic flexibility of U.S. forces in Asia and increasing burden-sharing among allies, particularly in response to China.Meanwhile, the presidential office is reportedly arranging a visit by President Lee Jae-myung to Japan to coincide with his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. The trip would advance shuttle diplomacy between South Korea and Japan, as agreed during Lee’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit on June 17.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com