Squid Game Season 3 sparks mixed reviews despite global success

"A thrilling yet brutal final chapter," praised Time magazine. "A one-dimensional and predictable ending," countered The New York Times.Released on June 27 amid global anticipation, Season 3 of Squid Game concludes the saga with sharply divided reactions. Nearly four years after the first season premiered in September 2021 and won six Emmy Awards, the final installment introduces new deadly Korean games such as lethal tag and brutal jump rope. The season culminates in the self-sacrifice of the main character Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae. While critics generally praised the season, some viewers felt the plot lacked major twists.● No. 1 in 93 countries within a dayDespite mixed reviews, the new season made an immediate impact. According to OTT ranking site FlixPatrol, Squid Game Season 3 topped Netflix's TV category worldwide on June 28, just one day after its release. It claimed the number one spot in all 93 countries, including South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan.The rise to the top was faster than Season 1, which took eight days, and Season 2, which reached number one in two days. Industry experts say this reflects a mix of curiosity and excitement for the long-awaited conclusion.However, critical reception has not matched the acclaim of Season 1. As of June 29, Rotten Tomatoes shows Season 3 with an 83 percent critic score, the same as Season 2 but lower than Season 1's 95 percent. Audience ratings were more reserved, with Season 3 scoring 51 percent compared to 84 percent for Season 1 and 63 percent for Season 2."The violence is unrelenting, while the satire fades," The Guardian said, describing the show as visually engaging but lacking the sharpness of earlier seasons. The Hollywood Reporter called the finale "a labored end to what was once Netflix's breakout phenomenon."Praise has also been strong. Collider described it as "an overwhelming finale," while The Telegraph called it "a satisfying conclusion done with flair." Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung called the season "a biting critique of capitalism."● Mixed feelings at Seoul finale eventOn June 28, the day after the release, a large finale event in downtown Seoul drew crowds. Dozens of the show's iconic pink-suited guards paraded through Gwanghwamun and Seoul Plaza, playing trumpets and drums instead of wielding weapons. Participants dressed in Gi-hun's green tracksuit, number "456," danced to the children's song "Circle Round and Round." A towering replica of the deadly robot "Young-hee" appeared, eerily singing "Red Light, Green Light."The event featured cast members from Seasons 2 and 3, along with Park Hae-soo, who played Sang-woo, and Jung Ho-yeon, who played Sae-byeok, from Season 1. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "It's a project I gave everything to for so long, so I feel somewhat saddened but also unburdened now that it's over. It's a mix of emotions." Lead actor Lee Jung-jae added, "Now it really feels like the finale. Being here makes it truly feel like it's over."