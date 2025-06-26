K-pop 'Demon Hunters' celebrates Korean culture on netflix

The K-pop–themed animated film "K-pop Demon Hunters" is enjoying global popularity following its release on Netflix. According to OTT ranking site FlixPatrol, the film topped Netflix’s global movie rankings for four consecutive days, from June 21 to 24.Directed by Korean Canadian filmmaker Maggie Kang, the film blends Korean cultural motifs with supernatural action. In a statement released by Netflix, Kang said, “This film was inspired by the enormous influence of Korean culture in recent years across the entertainment industry, including music, movies and dramas.”Kang said she was drawn to highlighting Korean culture after growing up watching films based in various Asian traditions. “I wanted to create an animated film that showcases the beauty of Korean cultural heritage in many ways while also resonating with audiences around the world,” she said.K-pop Demon Hunters follows a group of K-pop idols who secretly fight supernatural threats. The story draws on traditional Korean imagery, including grim reapers and goblins, as well as modern pop culture. Kang explained that she imagined a team of stylish, female demon hunters saving the world from evil forces.The choice to center the story on a girl group was intentional. “They’re cool and strong, yet flawed and imperfect beings who love to eat and act like immature kids,” she said. “They represent the female characters and superheroes I’ve always wanted to see on screen.”The idols in the film were inspired by real K-pop stars. In a recent interview with Forbes, Kang named Blackpink, Twice, and ITZY as influences. She also cited her early fandom of groups like H.O.T. and Seo Taiji and Boys. Male idol characters, she said, were modeled after BTS, Big Bang, Tomorrow X Together, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and Monsta X.One central character, Jin-woo, was based on Korean actors Cha Eun-woo and Nam Joo-hyuk. “Isn’t it interesting that fans can think of various real-life figures while watching the film?” Kang said.Ho-Jae Lee hoho@donga.com