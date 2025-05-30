Runoff system gains traction as conservatives fail to unite



On July 23, 2014, reporters gathered outside a coffee shop in Seoul’s Dongjak District, near a traditional market. A local resident, puzzled by the media presence, asked a journalist what was going on. The reporter explained that Ki Dong-min of the then-New Politics Alliance for Democracy and the late Roh Hoe-chan of the Justice Party were negotiating a unified candidacy for the upcoming July 30 by-election. Upon hearing this, a man in his 60s turned to a neighbor and said, “They’re playing hwatu and deciding which player will sell their valuable kwang card.”



The metaphor, drawn from the Korean card game Go-Stop, was vivid. Usually played by three, the game sometimes involves a fourth or fifth player who may choose to fold after seeing their cards. If they hold a valuable kwang card, they can sell it to another player for a payout. In politics, the "kwang" represents support, while the "payout" comes in the form of government posts or political influence. For a candidate with little chance of winning, withdrawing in exchange for such benefits can be a strategic win.



The next day, Ki, trailing in the polls, withdrew in favor of Roh. However, the late unification had little impact. Na Kyung-won of the then-ruling Saenuri Party went on to win. Ballots had already been printed starting July 21, with the agreement reached only on July 24.



In this year’s June 3 presidential election, hopes for conservative unification faded. Talks between People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo collapsed after party members rejected the deal. Negotiations between Kim and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok also broke down, with Lee declaring, “There will be no unification with the martial law faction in this election.”



Analysts say the collapse of talks between Kim and Lee reflects uncertain benefits. Polls show that if either candidate withdrew, their supporters might not transfer to the other but could instead back Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung or remain undecided. Given their policy differences—especially on issues like martial law and impeachment—many believe Lee chose to remain in the race to secure his status as a credible contender with double-digit support. Even if a deal had been struck, it likely would not have created the momentum or compelling narrative needed to win over voters.



Unification talks have become a familiar subplot in every presidential election, often leading to voter fatigue. Critics dismiss them as political deals or backroom bargains, and for good reason. These alliances frequently pair ideologically mismatched candidates, placing victory above vision. The result is a political landscape where policy debates are overshadowed by speculation over tactical alliances, deepening voter disillusionment, and apathy.



A runoff system, in which the top two candidates compete if no one wins a majority, would render these unification dramas unnecessary. This is a key reason why many are advocating for constitutional reform to adopt such a system. Voters may also be eager to move beyond the recurring spectacle of “kwang-selling” that resurfaces every five years.

