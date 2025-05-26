Election nears as Lee, Kim define their visions

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Saturday he would not engage in political retribution if elected, while vowing to hold “insurrectionist forces” accountable under the law. He also pledged to focus on reviving the economy in the early days of his administration, as early voting approaches on May 29 and 30.“I will firmly punish those responsible for insurrection, but there will be no political vendettas targeting individuals,” Lee said at a press conference at party headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul on Sunday. “Restoring livelihoods will be my top priority at the start of my presidency.”Lee called himself “the right person to end the era of outdated ideologies and divisive politics,” and said his administration would not expend political capital on early judicial or prosecutorial reforms. “If entrusted by the people, I will immediately launch a presidentially led emergency economic task force,” he said. “We’ll fight the economic downturn head-on with practical, actionable policies.”Meanwhile, Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party’s presidential candidate, pushed for a unified conservative ticket with Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party. Speaking to reporters in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, after a campaign stop, Kim said, “We share the same political roots, so we’ll keep working toward unification.”Earlier in the day, at a press conference in Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, near the birthplace of former First Lady Yuk Young-soo, Kim pledged to establish safeguards to prevent presidential interference in party affairs. “I’ve asked acting party chair Kim Yong-tae to convene the national committee to immediately revise the party charter,” he said.The remarks were seen as a move to bring Lee Jun-seok to the negotiation table. Some in the People Power Party are reportedly calling for a power-sharing deal or leadership guarantees to secure a merger. Kim also encouraged his base to turn out early: “Don’t worry—just vote early.”Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com