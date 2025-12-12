South Korea-U.S. move to coordinate North Korea policy



South Korea and the U.S. are pushing to establish a regular channel for coordinating policy on North Korea before the end of the year. The Foreign Ministry said the two countries have held working-level talks for several months on setting up regular meetings to align overall policy toward North Korea. Officials are expected to finalize the format, timing, and participant list soon and activate the consultative body. A government official said the goal is to create a framework for frequent meetings in which South Korea and the U.S. can coordinate policy and share assessments with an eye toward resuming dialogue with the North.



So far, the two countries have largely failed to coordinate policy on North Korea, as both have been preoccupied with tariff and security negotiations. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s pledge at his first South Korea-U.S. summit in August to play a “pacemaker” role in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s overtures toward talks with North Korea may be the most tangible outcome to date. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to press for North Korea’s denuclearization, even as Trump has at times referred to the North as a “nuclear power,” and the recently released National Security Strategy makes no mention of North Korea. Within Seoul’s government, the unification minister has openly advocated adjusting South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises without coordinating with other ministries.



The need for closer South Korea-U.S. coordination stems from the fact that uncoordinated statements on both sides ultimately strengthen North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has rejected dialogue. The urgency of a consistent South Korea-U.S. message grew after Kevin Kim, the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Seoul, raised concerns in consecutive meetings with senior South Korean officials about conciliatory approaches toward the North, including proposals to scale back joint military exercises. Time is short, especially since Trump is likely to seek another meeting with Kim Jong Un during his visit to China in April next year.



To achieve effective coordination, South Korea must first redefine the pacemaker role that President Lee has assumed. Given Trump’s unpredictable style and an “America First” negotiating stance, direct North Korea-U.S. dealings risk leaving South Korea to shoulder the consequences of a nuclear-armed North alone. Recent U.S. complaints about moving too fast may reflect frustration that the pacemaker is revealing negotiation cards, such as proposals to scale back joint exercises, before a comprehensive framework is in place. Seoul and Washington need to carefully review the roadmap, with safeguards to prevent taking the wrong path serving as a central task of the pacemaker.

