Unification church allegations prompt minister to resign

President Lee Jae-myung on Dec. 11 accepted the resignation of Oceans and Fisheries Minister Jeon Jae-soo, who faces allegations of receiving money and gifts from the Unification Church. This marks the first cabinet resignation since Lee took office. As the controversy over alleged Unification Church donations, initially raised mainly by People Power Party lawmakers, spreads within the ruling camp, the opposition has ramped up pressure and called for an independent counsel investigation.The presidential office said in a statement that President Lee plans to accept Jeon’s resignation, which will be processed according to protocol. Lee reportedly reached the decision during a morning meeting with senior aides. A presidential official said the president had not indicated whether other high-ranking officials implicated in the allegations should step down but emphasized that Lee has made clear investigations will be conducted rigorously regardless of political affiliation and that those involved must act accordingly.Jeon returned to South Korea on Tuesday morning after a trip to the United States and announced his resignation, saying that stepping down and responding directly to the allegations was the appropriate action for a public official. He added that the government should not be shaken by what he described as false claims. Jeon maintained that the accusations of receiving illicit funds were entirely unfounded, asserting there had been no illegal transfer of money or valuables. Yoon Young-ho, former head of the Unification Church’s world headquarters, reportedly told investigators probing former First Lady Kim Keon-hee that he had given Jeon a shopping bag containing 30 million to 40 million won in cash, along with Cartier and Bulgari watches, between 2018 and 2019.Unification Minister Jeong Dong-young, who also faces allegations involving the Unification Church, acknowledged in a statement that he had met Yoon once but denied receiving any money or gifts. Jeong said he first met Yoon in September 2021 and had no further contact with him afterward. He said he had never been linked to any wrongdoing since entering politics and called the bribery allegation a baseless rumor.However, it has emerged that Jeong attended an event in May 2021 hosted by the Universal Peace Federation’s South Jeolla and Jeju chapter, an NGO founded by the Unification Church. It was also revealed that he sent congratulatory remarks to a unification event organized by the group in August of this year after taking office as minister.The People Power Party labeled the allegations involving ruling camp figures the Unification Church gate and called for an independent counsel investigation. Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk said during a leadership meeting that the Democratic Party of Korea should not avoid responsibility and must accept the probe. Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok also said the Democratic Party should agree to an independent counsel if it hopes to clear itself of suspicion.윤다빈 기자 empty@donga.com