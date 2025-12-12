Lee vows accountability for data breach and governance.

“Did they violate the rules at some place called ‘-pang’?”“Those people are not afraid of punishment at all.”President Lee Jae-myung on Dec. 11 reaffirmed his determination to hold Coupang accountable for a data breach that exposed personal information of 33.7 million customers. He said those responsible must face appropriate financial consequences for economic wrongdoing.Speaking at a Ministry of Economy and Finance briefing in Sejong, Lee said the government has established a task force to rationalize economic penalties and stressed that the group must act swiftly, emphasizing that speed is essential. He criticized the current criminal penalty system, noting that it contains too many provisions while prosecutions often target junior officials rather than company presidents or ultimate beneficiaries. He added that such prosecutions have limited deterrent effect.Lee has consistently argued that large fines are more effective than criminal penalties in addressing economic wrongdoing. At a Cabinet meeting on Dec. 9, he also emphasized the need for the Korea Fair Trade Commission to levy administrative fines through compulsory inspections.On personnel matters, Lee said the government strives to make appointments as fair, transparent and reasonable as possible. He urged citizens to report serious concerns anonymously via Telegram so the government can address problems promptly, while acknowledging that such good-faith measures do not always succeed.Some in the ruling camp suggested Lee’s remarks targeted Kim Hyung-seok, director of the Independence Hall of Korea, who was appointed by former President Yoon Suk-yeol in August last year.. Kim drew controversy this year for stating that Liberation Day was a gift earned through the Allied victory in World War II, prompting intensified calls within the ruling camp for his resignation despite his three-year term.For the first time in a presidential transition, the initial round of agency briefings after Lee took office was broadcast live. Lee eased the atmosphere by asking whether public officials truly felt stressed by being watched during the briefings. He praised the overwhelming majority of civil servants, noting they work diligently, fairly, and produce results, but added that, like muddy water revealing dirt more clearly once it settles, a very small number of bad actors can create problems.Lee then turned to his chief of staff, a native of Asan in South Chungcheong, and joked, “You came back to your hometown. Say a few words. Didn’t Hoon-sik buy some land?” The quip followed his earlier criticism during a report on administrative land sales, when he asked whether the most usable plots had already been sold off. The “Hoon-sik” reference appears linked to a Telegram message in which former presidential digital communications secretary Kim Nam-guk, amid allegations of appointment requests, wrote that he would recommend someone to brother Hoon-sik and the local senior staffer Kim Hyun-ji.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com