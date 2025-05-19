Prosecutors face criticism over delayed political investigations



Former Prosecutor General Yoon Suk Yeol once claimed prosecutors handled cases involving figures close to the president with a “cool-headed” approach. At a National Assembly hearing in October 2019, Yoon pointed to the Lee Myung-bak administration as an example of prosecutorial neutrality and independence.



During Lee’s early years, prosecutors arrested Kim Yoon-ok’s cousin on bribery charges linked to party nominations. Chun Shin-il, a close associate of Lee and chairman of Sejoong Namo Tour, was also detained for influence peddling. These cases reflected what Yoon described as a measured and impartial investigation style.



However, in 2010, allegations surfaced regarding illegal surveillance of a civilian, Kim Jong-ik, by the Prime Minister’s Office’s Civil Service Ethics Division. Kim, a private citizen, was reportedly monitored and pressured for dismissal after posting a satirical video mocking former President Lee on his blog. If proven true, this surveillance would represent an unlawful act undermining the administration’s integrity.



The New York Times later compared the scandal to Watergate, highlighting a covert network known as the “Yeongpo Line,” involving former Vice Minister Park Young-jun and presidential labor secretary Lee Young-ho. Prosecutors, however, failed to pursue higher-level officials at the time, focusing only on minor figures. It was not until a whistleblower revealed new evidence in March 2012 that investigations resumed, leading to indictments. Lee’s brother, Lee Sang-deuk, was also arrested in July 2012 on savings bank corruption charges.



During the Park Geun-hye administration, prosecutors again showed a delayed response to political scandals. Despite early warnings about Choi Soon-sil’s influence, including intelligence reports from the National Intelligence Service and leaked documents, prosecutors acted only after the release of Choi’s tablet PC in October 2016. Similarly, under Moon Jae-in, prosecutors prioritized anti-corruption drives but were less aggressive in politically sensitive investigations, such as the government’s nuclear energy policy.



Most recently, prosecutors reopened an investigation into Kim Keon-hee, wife of former President Yoon, over Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations. Previously, in July, prosecutors questioned her at a presidential security annex and confiscated her phone but cleared her of wrongdoing. The decision to resume the probe followed Yoon’s impeachment. The suspicious transactions dated back to 2010, and the complaint was filed in 2020. A more thorough initial investigation could have prevented the case from escalating into a political burden.



With the power to indict, prosecutors must conduct their work with accuracy and impartiality. Yet, repeated delays in politically sensitive investigations under successive governments have eroded public trust. Citizens increasingly question why prosecutors deem current investigations justified while dismissing past efforts. To restore credibility, prosecutors must confront these inconsistencies and demonstrate consistent fairness.

