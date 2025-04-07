Ruling, opposition parties to set up their election committees. April. 07, 2025 07:16. by 윤다빈기자, 최혜령기자 empty@donga.com.

The early presidential race began after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached. Both the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) stand to set up their internal election committee in preparation for the upcoming election. However, the DPK is mindful of potential opposition from their leader Lee Jae-myung’s dominance in the race. Meanwhile, the ruling party is left concerned with a dozen candidates only recording single-digit polling figures in the race.



DPK Secretary-General Kim Yun-deok held a press conference at the National Assembly on Sunday, saying, "We have made sure to prevent issues with establishing primary rules or preparing for the primary seamlessly, considering that we only have 30 days remaining before the primary.” Once the early presidential election schedule is confirmed at a regular cabinet meeting presided over by acting President Han Duck-soo on Tuesday, Lee Jae-myung plans to step down from his position to prepare for his presidential campaign. He intends to prioritize the election over the primary, setting up a minimum-sized camp. With Lee expected to take the lead in the race, non-Lee factions are carefully considering running in the race. Former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Doo-gwan is expected to declare candidacy on Monday, while Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon and former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo will likely join the race. However, former lawmaker Park Yong-jin said he would not run for the presidential election.





The ruling party also plans to launch its primary election committee on Monday at the earliest. A dozen conservative candidates are expected to enter the race, including Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, and Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok.



Even if the approval ratings of all conservative contenders are put together, they still lag behind Lee Jae-myung. There is an urgent need to unify conservative supporters, who remain divided following former President Yoon’s impeachment. The ruling party aims to take advantage of the anti-Lee sentiment to cement its base and win over the hearts of moderate voters.

