Bae Jun-ho, Yang Min-hyuk both score a goal in Korean Derby. March. 31, 2025 07:54. by 김정훈 hun@donga.com.

The South Korean national team's young stars Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City and Yang Min-hyuk of Queens Park Rangers both scored goals in a 'Korean Derby' match.



In the 39th round of the 2024-2025 English Championship (2nd division) held between Stoke City and QPR on Sunday at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, Bae Jun-ho, in the starting lineup, scored an opener in the 21st minute of the first half, leading his team to a 3-1 victory. Capitalizing on a cross by Junior Tchamadeu on the right side of the penalty area, he made a one-time left-footed shot into the net, recording his third goal of the season and his fifth assist.



QPR Yang Min-hyuk, who was substituted in at the start of the second half, scored a goal in the 33rd minute of the second half when his team was losing 0- 3. He received a pass from Jack Colback to kick the ball with his left foot into the net from the left side of the edge of the box. Having joined Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur last December, he was loaned to QPR on Jan. 30 this year, netting his debut goal in Britain.



The victory moved Stoke City away from the relegation zone. The club now has 42 points (10 wins, 12 draws, 17 losses), moving up to 18th place and widening the gap from the relegation zone (22nd spot) to 4 points. Although QPR did not gain points, it secured its spot in 15th place with 45 points.



