Startup KAIST Global Studio to Support Cohort Companies to Thrive in Global Market."

Universities that possess value-added technology and the talent to bring it to fruition have become key players in the startup ecosystem. This is thanks to the efforts of major universities in Korea, which have established a structure that completes a cycle of starting a venture from start to finish by connecting technology commercialization centers, to technology holding companies, and then to startup support groups.



Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), which nurtures scientific talent in Korea, is also evolving in response to changing needs. In 2024, 'Startup KAIST Global Studio' was established in Daejeon as a direct organization under Prof Hyeonn-min Bae, the Director of the Institute for Startup KAIST. The studio will select startups founded by KAIST faculty members or students, as well as those that have established their main operations or research institutes in Daejeon, to support their scale-up and entry into global markets.



<Startup KAIST Global Studio ‘Impact the Day’ / Source = IT dongA>





Startup KAIST Global Studio, in collaboration with Daejeon Metropolitan City, has established the 'Global Venture Builder Program,' a startup support initiative focused on global expansion. This program offers startups shared office space and assists with PoC (proof of concept) of technology and preparation for mass production of products. Additionally, it provides opportunities to participate in international technology fairs, pitch global investors, and learn about overseas crowdfunding and marketing strategies. Startup KAIST Global Studio will operate these programs annually in a cohort format.



On February 25, KAIST held 'Impact the Day' Event, at the Startup KAIST Global Studio in Wolpyeong-dong, Daejeon, showcasing the achievements of the first cohort of startups.



The most prominent feature of this event was 'Fast Prototyping,' which assists startups in bringing their ideas to life. By leveraging the KAIST alumni network, local business resources, and a variety of design experts, it reduces prototype production time by 50%. This program encompasses a wide range of fields, from molding and manufacturing to design of applications and user experiences.



Startup KAIST Global Studio introduced its first cohort of startups at VIVA Tech 2024 in Paris, where they received an innovation award. Additionally, they highlighted their achievements in receiving mentoring and support from leading international startup development organizations, as well as successfully leading crowdfunding efforts in global markets such as the United States and Japan.



This event was attended by approximately 60 representatives from the domestic and international startup ecosystem, including Won-hyuk Choi, the Director of the Corporate Support Bureau of Daejeon Metropolitan City; Dong-Seon Yoon, the Head of the KAIST Center for Startup Support; and Jung Min ‘Leonardo’ Lim, the Head of Startup KAIST Global Studio.



< Won-hyuk Choi, the Director of the Corporate Support Bureau of Daejeon Metropolitan City / Source = IT dongA >





Choi stated, "We have established the global studio in collaboration with KAIST to nurture global startup companies. The first cohort of startups, which has been operational for less than a year, has achieved significant milestones, including 8.5 billion won in sales, 4.5 billion won in investments, the creation of 26 new jobs, and the filing of 42 patent applications." And he said, "Daejeon Metropolitan City will spare no effort in creating a startup ecosystem, including establishing a foundation for startups and generating funds."



The Keynote speaker, David Toh, the CEO of NTUitive at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, presented the achievements and success stories of Singapore's deep-tech startups, emphasizing that competitiveness can only be achieved by satisfying the needs of technology, market, consumers, and product market fit. He also highlighted the accomplishments of startups affiliated with Nanyang Technological University and proposed a collaborative growth opportunity with them in Singapore.



The first cohort of the Startup KAIST Global Studio includes 11 companies. In the field of material processing, the participants are ▲ 'Laser & Graphene', which has commercialized artificial graphite and graphene using laser technology; ▲ 'Unitech 3DP', a metal 3D printing company; and ▲ 'A2US', which specializes in water electrostatic atomization air purification solutions. In the AI services field, the participants include ▲ 'Alethio Co., Ltd.', which has developed Babyface, a fetal face prediction service and ▲ 'Quantum Eye', which has developed a smart security solution based on AI image analysis.



< Introduction of the first cohort companies of the Startup KAIST Global Studio / source =IT dongA>





It is also worth noting clean-tech companies such as ▲ HydroXpand, which specializes in water electrolysis technology using anion exchange membranes, and ▲ Carbon Energy, a Direct Air Capture technology company that simultaneously captures carbon and produces energy. In the bio/health field, significant achievements have been made by companies like ▲ Polyphenol Factory, the developer of a hair loss prevention shampoo, ▲ Mara nanotech, an AI company focused on women's health innovation, and ▲ Neuromoment, a developer of AI-driven brain science sleep optimization services.



KAIST will further enhance the Startup KAIST Global Studio in 2025. By strengthening its Fast Prototyping program, it will support more startups in realizing their ideas and advancing PoC in a short timeframe. Additionally, it will introduce a new 'Global Preparation Track' for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter the global market immediately after launching their startups. The plan also includes recruiting additional KAIST researchers and international experts to bolster the foundational capabilities of startups and facilitate their scale-up into global markets.



The Head Professor Yoon of KAIST Center for Startup Support stated, "We will enhance the Startup KAIST Global Studio to turn Daejeon Metropolitan City into the hub of global entrepreneurship in Korea. We will support successful cohort startups in making their marks on the global stages."



By Ju-Kyung Cha