Road construction using 'special equipment' stops after bridge collapse

The government has completely halted all road construction projects utilizing the same extra-large special equipment (launching scaffolding machine) used at the Sejong-Pocheon Expressway accident site, resulting in 10 casualties. A special safety inspection will be conducted before any decision is made regarding the resumption of construction.



On Wednesday, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, and the Ministry of Employment and Labor held a joint accident response headquarters meeting and agreed to suspend all projects using this special equipment. This equipment is used to push girders (beams) into place between bridge columns, unlike regular cranes, which lift and lower beams. Currently, three highway construction sites are using this method, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is also investigating general national road construction sites to identify others employing the same technique. A ministry official stated, “We will determine whether to resume construction only after confirm‎ing that the mechanical equipment and structural connections at each site are safe.”



A government-led accident investigation committee (ACCID) will also be formed. Unlike aviation and railway accidents, construction accidents do not typically require a formal investigation committee. However, due to the severity of this incident, the government has decided to establish one, ensuring that it consists only of private-sector experts, excluding public officials.



It has been revealed that fatal accidents occurred at other construction sites on the Sejong-Pocheon Expressway in October 2020 and September 2023, though neither was related to the use of special equipment.



On the same day, the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency's Mobile Criminal Investigation Team continued its on-site investigation, questioning those involved to determine the cause of the accident. Investigations were conducted on the construction company Hyundai Engineering, along with subcontractors Jangheon Industry and Kangsan Construction as witnesses. Additionally, autopsies were performed on the four individuals who died in the collapse. The autopsy results are expected within one to two months. Meanwhile, the bereaved families have prepared funeral homes in Seoul, Ansan (Gyeonggi Province), and Yeongju (North Gyeongsang Province) after receiving the bodies.



Hyundai Engineering issued an official statement on behalf of CEO Woo Jung-joo, saying, “We bow our heads in deep apology to the bereaved families. We are making every effort to support the victims and help them recover from the accident. We will fully cooperate in determining the cause of the incident and restoring the site as quickly as possible.”



