N. Korea seeks to cut off inter-Korean air traffic control hotline. February. 13, 2025 07:45. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

North Korean State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong Un defined inter-Korean relations as "hostile relations between two countries" at the end of 2023 and has since taken steps to sever ties with South Korea. It has been reported that North Korea is now attempting to cut off the "airline hotline" between the two Koreas, a move considered unusual as the inter-Korean air traffic control network, established in 1997, has remained intact even during the time of strained relations.



According to multiple government sources on Wednesday, North Korea requested the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) late last year to terminate the inter-Korean air traffic control network. ICAO, a UN-specialized agency established under the Chicago Convention, counts South and North Korea as member states. In response, the South Korean government, which has been closely monitoring the situation, is reportedly considering follow-up measures, such as issuing a statement of condemnation. North Korea is expected to push ahead with cutting off the network this year.



However, negotiations between North Korea and ICAO have reportedly not progressed smoothly, and for now, the air traffic control network remains operational. A government source stated, "It is unclear whether North Korea sees any practical benefit in severing this channel," and noted that authorities are monitoring the possibility of future disruptions in line with Kim Jong Un’s directive to sever inter-Korean border links.



Both Koreas signed an agreement on aircraft control in 1997, establishing an air traffic communication line. However, with no direct air travel between the two Koreas, the channel has remained largely inactive, except in 2018, when it was briefly used during inter-Korean talks.



Currently, most inter-Korean communication channels are effectively cut off. Since April 2023, North Korea has not responded to the inter-Korean joint liaison office communication line or the East and West Sea military communication lines. Meanwhile, North Korea has continued regular communication with the UN Command via the so-called "pink phone," a direct line between the two parties. In October last year, North Korea also notified the UN through this channel that it would begin construction to cut off roads and railways in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).



한국어