Church funding accusations intensify partisan confrontation in Korea

President Lee Jae-myung said on Dec. 9 that any religious organization should be dissolved if it engages in acts that violate the Constitution or the law and draw public condemnation. His remarks directly raised the possibility of dissolving the Unification Church, which faces allegations of providing illegal political contributions.At a Cabinet meeting held that day at the presidential office in Yongsan, President Lee asked Cabinet Legislation Secretary Cho Won-chul whether the administration had reviewed measures to dissolve a religious organization that interferes in politics and uses illicit funds for suspicious activities. At a Dec. 2 Cabinet meeting, he had already instructed a review of dissolution measures, noting cases in which religious foundations systematically intervened in politics in violation of the principle of separation of religion and state.In response, Cho said the matter is governed not by the Constitution but by Article 38 of the Civil Code, which allows dissolution when a religious organization persistently commits serious illegal acts. He added that it must first be confirmed whether the alleged violations meet that standard. Article 38 authorizes the relevant government ministry to revoke a corporation’s license if it engages in activities beyond its stated purpose or harms the public interest. President Lee also asked whether the organization’s assets would revert to the government if dissolution occurs. Cho responded that the assets would be handled according to the organization’s articles of incorporation and, if none exist, would be transferred to the state.The remarks came amid allegations that the Unification Church provided financial support not only to figures in the People Power Party but also to individuals in the Democratic Party of Korea. People Power Party leader Chang Dong-hyuk said that if the Unification Church must be dissolved, the Democratic Party should be dissolved as well. Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon claimed the comments amounted to an open threat, implying, “You will be punished if you reveal that you gave us money.”In his opening remarks at the meeting, President Lee emphasized that the government must take necessary actions in line with the will of the people, even if the legislative process sparks conflict and confrontation. His comments were widely seen as reaffirming his intention to proceed with establishing a special court for insurrection cases, a proposal that has recently drawn constitutional criticism.신규진 ewjin@donga.com