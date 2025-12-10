Enkhsoyol joins Jung Kwan Jang in pursuit of turnaround

Can Enkhsoyol, widely regarded as the protege of Kim Yeon-koung, rescue Jung Kwan Jang from its ongoing crisis?Enkhsoyol Jamiyanpurev, a 20-year-old Mongolian athlete recently brought in by Jung Kwan Jang under its Asian quota, told The Dong-A Ilbo in a written interview on Dec. 9 that she is happy to join the Korean professional stage earlier than she ever imagined. She added that she intends to adjust quickly and become a player who makes a genuine impact on the team.Enkhsoyol went undrafted by domestic clubs during the Asian quota selection in April. Her opportunity came only after Jung Kwan Jang, sinking to the bottom of the standings early in the season, began searching for a new Asian quota player.Jung Kwan Jang has earned only 11 points with four wins and nine losses since the season opener, placing last among the seven teams in the women’s division. The team fell to Korea Expressway Corporation in a 2–3 defeat on Dec. 7, extending its losing streak to four. The fierce competitive presence it showed last season, when it reached the championship final and pushed Heungkuk Life Insurance to a dramatic five-game series, has all but vanished.The injuries to starting setter Yeom Hye-seon, 34, and Wipawee, 26, of Thailand have dealt a heavy blow to the team. Although Wipawee was still recovering from surgery for a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee at the time of the Asian quota draft, Jung Kwan Jang proceeded with her selection. Expectations were high that the outside hitter would become a major asset upon her return, given her pivotal role in Hyundai Engineering & Construction’s championship run during the 2023–24 season. Her recovery has taken longer than anticipated, and Jung Kwan Jang ultimately had little choice but to make a move before the situation worsened.Enkhsoyol is already familiar to many Korean volleyball fans. She drew attention as the starting attacker for the team coached by Kim Yeon-koung, 37 and retired, on a recently concluded sports-themed entertainment program. She even earned the nickname “Nepkushy” after quickly responding “Yes” before Kim finished giving instructions. At an awards ceremony hosted by the Korea Association of Sport Journalists on Dec. 8, Kim encouraged her by saying that since she has joined a professional club just as she hoped, she should give her best to survive the competition.Once her visa and International Transfer Certificate procedures are completed, Enkhsoyol will be officially registered as a player. She is expected to make her debut as early as the third round. Explaining the signing, Jung Kwan Jang said the 180-centimeter outside hitter has fast jump timing and explosive power that clearly stand out.한종호 hjh@donga.com