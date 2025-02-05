Every day is a miracle. February. 05, 2025 07:46. .

"Let me tell you a secret. The fact that we've met is a miracle," says Jeong-a, played by Won Jin-a, to Yoo-joon, played by Do Kyeong-soo, in the newly released film “Secret: Untold Melody,” directed by Seo Yoo-min. At first, the line seems like an ordinary exchange between two people in love. The word “miracle” has become so commonplace in daily conversations that we often use it to describe unexpected moments—whether trivial or profound. But in reality, true miracles are far rarer than we casually suggest.



Yet, by the time the credits roll, “Secret: Untold Melody” makes the weight of that word undeniable. The story unfolds into a tale where two people who should never have met defy the barriers of time and fate through the power of love. If such an impossible reunion isn’t a miracle, then what is? By the end, viewers realize that the “untold secret” hinted at in the title is, in fact, the miracle itself.



The film is a remake of the 2008 Taiwanese hit “Secret,” which was both directed by and starred Jay Chou. Fans of Taiwanese melodramas such as “Someday or One Day” and “Hear Me: Our Summer” will undoubtedly appreciate this adaptation, which blends youthful romance, classical piano music, and a fantasy-driven narrative to create a uniquely captivating love story.



While the film appears to be a fantasy romance, its core message is deeply human: the time we spend with the people around us is a miracle in itself. In the rush of daily life, we often take for granted those who are always beside us. May you encounter and cherish more miraculous moments this year.



