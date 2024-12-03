Hopelessly romantic husbands dominate Korean political scene. December. 03, 2024 07:43. .

This fall, Korean politics seems to revolve around hopelessly romantic husbands. President Yoon Suk Yeol and Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung are each striving to protect their wives. Meanwhile, People Party leader Han Dong-hoon has been embroiled in a ‘party member bulletin board’ controversy involving his wife and other family members for nearly a month. Known for being talkative and quick to react, Han Dong-hoon is displaying uncharacteristic restraint, leading to him being dubbed “one more wife protector.”



On Nov. 7, President Yoon expressed more love for his wife than anyone had anticipated during a national conversation. When questioned about Kim Keon Hee's controversial involvement in state affairs, the president responded, “We need to redefine the Korean language dictionary (on the meaning of intervention in state affairs),” adding, “Things have demonized her a bit. She is naive in some ways.”



Yet, it was a questionable response. The opposition party has listed 13 allegations against Kim, ranging from stock price manipulation to accepting a Dior bag, personnel interference, election meddling, and lobbying to cover up issues related to the death of L. Cpl. Chae Su-geun, a customs drug case, and even relocating the presidential residence. The sheer number and variety of accusations hardly align with the notion of “naive.”



On Nov. 14, Lee Jae-myung posted a lengthy love letter to his wife, Kim Hye-gyeong. On the same day, Kim stood trial for using a Gyeonggi Province public credit card to pay 104,000 won for a meal with three wives of Democratic Party lawmakers ahead of the last presidential election. The court fined Kim 1.5 million won, stating that her actions “risked undermining the fairness and transparency of the election.” The issue was not the amount but the intent behind the behavior. Regardless of whether Kim was aware or unaware, or how much the meal cost, it is clear that she misused the Gyeonggi Province public credit card. However, instead of expressing regret, Lee wrote on his Facebook page that “my wife is a sacrifice” and that he was “sorry for her to the point of wanting to die.” Lee could have conveyed his sorrow for his wife privately at home. At the very least, he should have apologized to the people of Gyeonggi Province.



Han has also been embroiled in the ‘party member bulletin board’ controversy. The issue began on Nov. 5, when a YouTuber claimed that “a post was uploaded to the party's bulletin board criticizing President Yoon and his wife under the names of Han and Han’s wife.” Han took nearly a month to respond, issuing a vague statement: “It's not something to get into unnecessary infighting,” and, “It's not appropriate for me to explain every matter one by one unless it involves illegality.” Since then, he has avoided answering questions about whether the posts in question were written by someone with the same name as him, as he claimed, and, if that is the case, whether all his family members also happen to share identical names within the party. If he had simply said, “It's not my family's writing,” the controversy might have ended. Instead, he continues to avoid a clear answer, claiming, “I have a party duty (to protect party members),” which has prolonged the issue. Is this the way the ruling party should be handling such matters?



“I had a dream, but my wife said ‘no,’” said one businessman who is approached every election season to enter politics. If you prioritize protecting your wife and family above all else, you should set aside your political ambitions. Your family members are held to stricter standards as a public official or public figure.



This fall, South Korea is facing an unprecedented low-growth crisis, with consumption, investment, and production all in decline. The international political landscape is turbulent, with wars raging across the globe. Yet, politicians who care only about their own families continue to make noise and achieve nothing.



