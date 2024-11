Surrounded by ‘uniforms,’ NHL’s first female coach ‘time-out’. November. 05, 2024 08:06. by 보스턴=AP 뉴시스 .

Jessica Campbell (center), coach of the North American Ice Hockey League (NHL) Seattle Seahawks, gathers players and gives instructions during the 3rd period time-out of an away game against Boston on Sunday. The former member of the Canadian women’s national ice hockey team took office in July has become the first female coach in the NHL. Coach Campbell. Boston won the game 2-0.



