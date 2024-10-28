People Power Party leader voices different view from Pres. Yoon. October. 28, 2024 09:48. by Hye-Ryung Choi herstory@donga.com.

"I’m not opposed to the president’s position as an individual. I have a different view because I feel it is right as a party leader and helps all of us thrive,” said People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon on Sunday, referring to the recent president’s declining of Han’s requests to assign a special inspector general to investigate alleged misconduct of the First Lady. Han stepped up to explain the situation amid opposition from the Presidential office and pro-Yoon supporters.



When asked about the competitiveness and strengths of the People Power Party, Han replied, “We value and accept different views (unlike the Democratic Party)” in an event held in Seong-su-dong, Seoul, titled “reverse interview x People Power Party, replying to questions from the youth.” “As party leader, I voice different views. I am open to any opposition or mocking from the party,” he said.



In response to the ruling party's Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho's mention of the special inspector general meeting to be hosted after Friday, when the National Assembly Steering Committee's inspection of the National Assembly ends, the pro-Han supporters argued that the general meeting should be held this week, stressing that the meeting should be held when the agenda was brought up. Another lawmaker supported the view, saying that they were confident if it were put to a vote.



“We will follow the steps of the late President Park and promote change and innovation,” said Park at the memorial service for former President Park Chung-hee on Saturday. Meanwhile, floor leader Choo conveyed a different message, saying, "Above all, we must do more for the unity and integration of the people.”



