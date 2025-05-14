Candidates battle for votes in conservative heartland Daegu

South Korea’s three leading presidential candidates descended on the country’s conservative stronghold of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province (TK) on Monday, intensifying their campaigns ahead of the upcoming election.Lee Jae-myung of the main opposition Democratic Party vowed to secure a commanding lead by boosting support in the region to 27–28%. Launching his campaign in Gumi, the birthplace of former President Park Chung-hee, Lee invoked Park’s legacy in an appeal to conservative voters.“It doesn’t matter whether a policy came from Park Chung-hee or Kim Dae-jung. What matters is improving lives,” Lee said. He criticized stagnant development in the region, saying Daegu and Gumi had once seemed like major cities but had since declined in population and momentum. “Even in regions considered sure wins, some lawmakers have taken voters for granted,” he said. “Leadership matters. The idea that all politicians are the same is just wrong.”In Daegu later that day, Lee presented himself as a ready and capable leader. “Try giving Lee Jae-myung a chance,” he said. “I know how to deliver results. Political colors don’t matter. What matters is whether your life improves.”Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party also campaigned in Daegu, praising the region’s historical role in national crises. “The people of Daegu and North Gyeongsang have always saved the country when it mattered most,” he said. Kim, too, invoked Park Chung-hee’s image, calling him “a great global leader.” He added that while he once opposed Park in his youth, he had since come to admire him. Later in Busan, Kim pledged to relocate the state-run Korea Development Bank to the city.Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party focused his campaign efforts squarely on Daegu. He has maintained a long-term presence in the region, seeking to tap into shifting voter sentiment. Speaking to reporters at Kyungpook National University, Lee claimed, “Public opinion in Daegu is clearly changing. I am the candidate who can lead the region’s future.”Lee criticized Kim Moon-soo directly, urging voters to support a generational shift in conservative politics. “A vote for Kim is not just a wasted vote. It’s a vote against the future,” he said.대구·울산=윤명진기자 mjlight@donga.com