Chinese fans show enduring passion for Korean idols

“Just like 10 years ago, I hope children can once again watch K-pop performances live in China.”At the K-pop Day event on Dec. 6 at the Korean Cultural Center in Beijing, Wang Xiaobing, who attended with her 10-year-old daughter, described herself as part of the first generation of K-pop fans. She said she became captivated by Korean music before China imposed restrictions on Korean cultural content in 2016 following the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system. Wang continues to work in the entertainment industry and travels to Korea each year with her daughter, who dreams of becoming an idol singer, so the child can experience K-pop culture firsthand.More than 200 Chinese K-pop fans, including Wang, attended the event, which marked the first public institution-hosted K-pop gathering since the Korea-China summit on Nov. 1. Interest was intense, with over 600 people applying to participate through social media.The Korea Tourism Organization, which organized the event, offered a range of programs, including a briefing on K-pop pilgrimage routes that highlighted major concert venues and entertainment agency headquarters, K-beauty experience booths, and a K-pop quiz show. Fans demonstrated their dedication to the genre, enthusiastically shouting answers in a lively and competitive atmosphere.The event also featured a global audition to select members for a new South Korean idol group. Hwang Hyun-hee, CEO of 11D, said that in recent years, Korean entertainment companies had been hesitant to include Chinese members. However, expectations for improved bilateral relations have surged since the summit, prompting the industry to move swiftly. She also shared advice on mindset and preparation techniques for audition hopefuls.Although Korean idol groups are still barred from performing in mainland China, a large and organized fan base remains active on social media. With diplomatic ties showing signs of improvement, hopes are rising that Korean artists may soon hold concerts in the country.Sisi, a 24-year-old BTS fan, said she has repeatedly tried and failed to attend the group’s concerts in South Korea, Macau, and Southeast Asia. She added that if BTS performs in China, she would purchase a ticket from a reseller if necessary to ensure she could see them.Chul-Jung Kim tnf@donga.com