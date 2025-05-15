Lee Jung-hoo’s three-run homer lifts Giants’ win

Lee Jung-hoo, the 27-year-old outfielder nicknamed “the grandson of the wind,” belted his first home run of the season at Oracle Park during the San Francisco Giants' 10-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 14.With two outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth inning, Lee crushed a three-run homer over the right-field wall, extending the Giants’ lead to 10-4. The pitch, a low inside curveball from Arizona’s left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply, was delivered perfectly, but Lee swung with precision, sending the ball sailing over the wall.The homer marked Lee’s fifth of the season and his first since May 7 against the Chicago Cubs. Oracle Park, known for its high right-field wall, is a challenging venue for left-handed batters. Lee had previously hit all four of his home runs on the road, and this marked his first at the stadium in 388 days, dating back to April 21 of the previous year.Lee finished the game with two hits in five at-bats, three RBIs, and one run scored. His performance helped the Giants snap a four-game losing streak, improving his batting average to .288 with 47 hits in 163 at-bats.조영우기자 jero@donga.com