Kim Jong Un oversees elite drills, signals readiness for conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a series of tactical drills by elite forces, reinforcing his regime’s emphasis on combat readiness amid deepening military ties with Russia.According to reports Wednesday from the Korean Central News Agency and the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun, Kim inspected exercises at the 60th Training Center of the Korean People’s Army Capital Defense Unit. The drills featured special operations troops, referred to as an “all-purpose battalion,” and a competitive exercise involving tank units.Kim was quoted as saying the armed forces must be “fully prepared for war,” calling combat training “the foremost revolutionary task.” He emphasized the need for a “scientific and practical” training system and described the military as the vanguard of the “anti-imperialist class front,” a phrase often used by Pyongyang to signal hostility toward the United States and justify closer ties with Moscow.State media released 32 photos from the event, showing camouflage-clad soldiers operating drones, engaging in sniper maneuvers, and simulating urban warfare. The imagery suggests North Korea is adopting more modern, asymmetric tactics, potentially informed by its involvement in the war in Ukraine.South Korea’s National Intelligence Service has previously reported signs that Pyongyang is receiving drone warfare training from Russia, possibly in exchange for military support.Kim’s latest appearance follows two other high-profile military events this month. On May 4, he attended a special forces exercise, and on May 8, he supervised a joint strike drill involving long-range artillery and missile units on the eastern front. Analysts say the intensified schedule points to a potential escalation of provocations, further raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com