Son Heung-min receives hero welcome upon Tottenham return

On Dec. 10 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Son Heung-min, 33, who joined Los Angeles FC in the United States four months ago, returned to the pitch to a standing ovation from home fans. Supporters warmly greeted the "legend," chanting "Nice One Sonny," a cheer incorporating Son's nickname.Ahead of Tottenham's UEFA Champions League 2025-2026 group stage match against Czech club Slavia Prague, Son took a moment to personally bid farewell to the fans. Having spent a decade with the club since 2015, he had left for LA FC immediately after Tottenham's preseason tour in Korea this past August, missing the chance for a proper goodbye. This was his first appearance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in seven months, since the Premier League match against Crystal Palace in May.During his time at Tottenham, Son scored 173 goals in 454 official matches, ranking fifth among all-time scorers for the club. In the 2021-2022 season, he scored 23 goals in the Premier League, tying with Mohamed Salah, 33, of Liverpool for the Golden Boot. In the 2024-2025 season, he led Tottenham to victory in the UEFA Europa League, ending a 17-year trophy drought for the club.The club displayed a special video on the stadium's giant screen, highlighting Son's many accomplishments. As the video ended with the message "Welcome home," Son walked onto the pitch. Wearing a gray coat and black scarf, he faced the fans and spoke in a trembling voice, "I hope you have not forgotten me. It has been an incredible 10 years, and I want to say thank you. I will always be with Tottenham." He added, "This will always be my home. I will never forget you. Please come visit Los Angeles anytime. I hope to see you all often."Following his farewell remarks, Son was presented with a case containing the club's iconic cockerel trophy by retired Tottenham legend Ledley King, 45. With tears in his eyes, Son moved to the stands to watch the match as Tottenham secured a 3-0 victory in front of him.Before and after the game, Son reunited with former teammates, including James Maddison, 29, and Cristian Romero, 27. Romero, who assumed the captain's armband after Son departed, posted on Instagram, "So good to see the legend again. Missed you a lot, brother."Tottenham also unveiled a mural on Tottenham High Road near the stadium to celebrate Son's achievements. The artwork depicts him performing his signature clap celebration and shows him draped in the South Korean flag from behind as he lifts the Europa League trophy. The design was reportedly chosen by Son himself. Before visiting the stadium, he stopped by the mural and said, "It feels very special. I hope this legacy remains and stays in Tottenham forever," signing his name at the bottom of the artwork.