North Korea expands naval power with twin destroyers

North Korea is reportedly constructing a large warship on its east coast, signaling a broader push to boost naval power following the recent unveiling of its largest-ever destroyer.Satellite imagery reviewed by U.S.-based monitoring sites “38 North” and “Beyond Parallel,” a project under the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), shows that a vessel roughly 143 meters long is under construction at Chongjin Port in North Hamgyong Province. The port lies near the Russian border and has traditionally focused on commercial and fishing vessels.The warship appears to be equipped with vertical launch systems (VLS), which would enable it to deploy anti-air, anti-ship, and anti-submarine missiles, intercept ballistic missiles, and launch land-attack cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles, according to analysts.The vessel closely resembles the “Choi Hyun-ham,” a 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer that North Korea unveiled at Nampo Port on its west coast during an April 25 launch ceremony. Experts say the presence of a similar ship under construction on the east coast suggests Pyongyang is moving to bolster naval forces on both fronts.Beyond Parallel estimates that North Korea could deploy four such destroyers, with two each in the East and West Seas. During the launch of the Choi Hyun-ham, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that “more warships of this class will be built next year.” Kim had visited shipyards in Chongjin and Nampo in March to personally oversee construction efforts.Choi Hyun-ham is believed to be the most heavily armed surface combatant in the North Korean fleet, featuring VLS launchers capable of firing ballistic missiles.Satellite imagery also shows signs of port modernization. At Chongjin, small military barracks have been installed, and concrete has been poured at the dockside. Similar infrastructure upgrades have been observed at other key sites, including Nampo and Sinpo, where North Korea is reportedly constructing nuclear-powered submarines.These developments underscore Pyongyang’s growing emphasis on maritime power projection amid heightened regional tensions.이지윤기자 asap@donga.com