USFK shifts assets to Middle East amid tensions

As tensions between the United States and Iran escalate toward open conflict, the redeployment of U.S. Forces Korea assets to the Middle East is becoming a reality. Some analysts say the move signals the Donald Trump administration’s pledge to expand the strategic flexibility of USFK is entering a more active phase. Amid the spread of global conflicts, Washington has indicated through its National Security Strategy released in December last year that South Korea should take the lead in defending against North Korea. That shift has raised the possibility that USFK assets could increasingly be redeployed to other theaters of conflict.According to a government source on Saturday, a large number of U.S. military heavy transport aircraft, including C-17s that had been stationed at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on March 5 and 6, have already departed the base. Data from civilian flight tracking websites show that at least six C-17 transport aircraft left Osan and headed to a U.S. Air Force base in Alaska. One of the aircraft arrived in the Middle East on Friday after stopping in Germany. Another C-17 crossed the Atlantic on Saturday along a similar route. Military observers believe the aircraft were likely carrying weapons such as Patriot missile launchers or interceptor missiles.The redeployment of USFK assets to the Middle East comes about five months after a Patriot missile battery that had been rotationally deployed to the region ahead of the U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year, known as Operation “Midnight Hammer,” was reassigned to South Korea around October.A former senior military official said the development confirms that USFK cannot remain an exception to the concept of strategic flexibility. He added that the framework includes provisions allowing South Korea and the United States to handle consultations over the redeployment of USFK assets more flexibly. As a result, he said, Washington may streamline consultation or notification procedures in the future.Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com