Police release identity in drugged drink killing

Prosecutors on Monday identified a 20-year-old woman accused of killing two men by giving them drug-laced drinks at motels in northern Seoul. The suspect, Kim So-young, is also under investigation in connection with two other potential victims, police said.The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office published Kim’s name, age and mugshot on its website after a review committee determined the case met the criteria for disclosing the identities of suspects in serious crimes.Police transferred Kim to prosecutors on Feb. 19 on charges including murder, causing injury under special circumstances and violating the Narcotics Control Act. Authorities allege she served drinks containing benzodiazepine-based drugs to three men in their 20s on separate occasions between December and February, killing two and injuring the third.Police said they also found signs that Kim may have targeted two additional men beyond the three previously identified victims. Park Jeong-bo, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said investigators have secured circumstantial evidence and statements from related individuals about the two suspected victims. “If the allegations are substantiated, we will forward the additional charges to prosecutors,” he said.Authorities said Kim appeared to have planned the crimes in advance, including searching questions on the AI service ChatGPT about the effects of combining sleeping pills with alcohol. Investigators confirmed the searches on her phone and filed murder charges rather than the lesser charge of injury resulting in death.Police also found that Kim tried to create an alibi by sending messages through the KakaoTalk app to victims who were unconscious. Kim reportedly scored 25 out of 40 on a psychopathy assessment, placing her in the range associated with psychopathic tendencies.고진영 기자 goreal@donga.com