Samsung, LS showcase AI battery tech at InterBattery

Samsung SDI will display a sample of its solid-state battery designed for physical artificial intelligence applications at InterBattery 2026, South Korea's largest battery exhibition, held from March 11 to 13 at COEX in Seoul's Gangnam District. On Thursday, the company announced it will reveal the pouch-type solid-state battery developed specifically for physical AI.Robots require batteries that occupy much less space than electric vehicle batteries while providing longer operating times. Battery output must also be high because brief surges of power occur whenever the robot moves. Samsung SDI said it is developing solid-state batteries using solid electrolytes to achieve both high safety and high energy density. The company aims to begin mass production in the second half of 2027.The LS Group will participate with seven affiliates, including LS MnM, LG Materials, and LG Alsco. Under the theme "From start to finish of the battery industry, LS is with you," the group plans to showcase its technological capabilities across the entire battery sector, from materials to energy storage system platforms.According to the Korea Battery Industry Association, InterBattery 2026 will host 667 companies from 14 countries, operating a total of 2,382 booths. Of these, 182 are overseas companies from the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan. The exhibition will also feature seminars organized by domestic and international agencies to support global networking and market entry for Korean firms.