Blackpink returns with mini album, hits Billboard 200

K-pop girl group Blackpink’s third mini album “Deadline” debuted at No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard 200, the main albums chart, marking another strong showing for the group on the global stage.During the tracking week, “Deadline” earned an estimated 52,000 equivalent album units, a metric that combines traditional album sales, track downloads and streaming activity. The result highlights Blackpink’s continued chart strength in the United States, where the group has steadily built a large following.Much of the album’s momentum was driven by strong anticipation ahead of its release, along with heavy engagement across social media platforms. Fans also responded enthusiastically to the lead single, praising its catchy hooks and polished production.The debut further reinforces Blackpink’s standing as one of the most prominent global acts in K-pop, showing the group’s ability to draw attention across major music markets while maintaining its signature sound.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com