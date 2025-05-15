Samsung to acquire Germany’s FläktGroup for $1.6 billion

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it will acquire Germany-based FläktGroup, Europe’s largest maker of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, in a strategic push to expand its footprint in the fast-growing data center infrastructure market fueled by artificial intelligence.Under the deal, Samsung will purchase 100% of FläktGroup’s shares from British private equity firm Triton for €1.5 billion (approximately 2.4 trillion won, or $1.6 billion). It marks the company’s largest acquisition since its 2016 purchase of U.S.-based Harman International for 9.2 trillion won.The announcement comes just a week after Samsung acquired the audio division of Italy’s Massimo for around 500 billion won, signaling a renewed appetite for mergers and acquisitions as part of its broader growth strategy.FläktGroup is the leading provider of centralized HVAC systems for large-scale facilities such as data centers, airports, and shopping malls. The company reported €730 million in revenue last year, up 7.4% from the previous year.“With the acquisition of FläktGroup, a leader in central HVAC systems with strong demand in AI and data centers, we’ve taken a major step toward becoming a global, comprehensive air conditioning solutions provider,” said Noh Tae-moon, president and acting head of Samsung’s Device Experience (DX) division.박현익기자 beepark@donga.com