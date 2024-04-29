Contemplation for future generations. April. 29, 2024 08:02. .

‘When our descendants ask what we, the generation living today, have done for them and our nation...’



This is a quote from the inscriptions on the marble plaque at the Government Complex Seoul.



It is a quote on the giant marble plaque I encountered on my first day at the Government Complex Seoul. Although it is said to be the words of former President Park Chung-hee, the original source is a speech by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.



After a lifetime in the private sector, my country called me to serve as the first Minister of Personnel Management. As I contemplated what attitude I should adopt embarking on this journey in public service, this phrase I encountered on my way to work struck me: 'What should I do now for future generations?' This question stuck in my mind. I realized that the current generation must look ahead to tomorrow and the future. Embracing a long-term perspective as a public servant became my motto.



During my tenure, I spearheaded the Government Employees Pension reform, refined the civil service talent training system, and expanded the implementation of performance-based pay. These endeavors were challenging but imperative for the betterment of the next generation. The same commitment drives my work with NGOs and writing books since leaving public office — a sense of urgency to contribute to future generations.



Successful private companies on the global stage have a culture and vision for perpetuity. Unfortunately, the culture of the nation and public service, meant to lead the way, lacks stability and vision. I hope that many public servants can adopt a perspective that envisions our nation's future and vision, ensuring that the next generation can thrive in a better environment in Korea.



I'm sure countless other government employees who walk in and out of the building every day will see the words above. We believe that being a force for good in society starts with the tiny seed of considering what we can do for future generations.



